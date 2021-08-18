Heat and humid levels back as summer returns

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — We have quickly returned back to our summer time pattern now that Fred is long gone from the southeast. Humid conditions will be persistent in the post-tropical airmass as heat index values are teetering in the triple digits for a few areas this afternoon and evening across the region.

As we wrap up the week, not much changing. Staying quite humid with temperatures in the low 90s for highs and heat index values in the upper 90s and triple digits. A shortwave of energy will be able to help produce some afternoon showers and storms with the potential for some of these to become significant.

High pressure moves in for the second half of the weekend helping to keep things dry with rainfall chances, but helps the temperatures spike in the mid 90s for the start of the upcoming week. With readings in the mid 90s, heat index values will be well above 100. This quick ramp up in temperatures is not anticipated to last long as we see more energy move through to help increase rain chances through mid next week.

Keeping an eye on the tropics. Grace reached hurricane status early Wednesday as it moves westward into the Yucatan Peninsula. Henri remains a tropical storm as it swirls around the island of Bermuda. Henri is expected to become a hurricane off the east coast sometime over the weekend. There is some uncertainty in the track and could impact the northeast. Interests along those areas need to keep a watchful eye out.