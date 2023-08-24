5 PM UPDATE:

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Unseasonably warm temperatures continue through the rest of the week and into the weekend. The good news shower and thunderstorm chances slowly increase as the ridge of high pressure flattens out across the southeast as a shortwave of energy moves through the upper airstream.

Afternoon pop-up thunderstorms possible late Sunday with higher rain chances closer to Tuesday as a cool front approaches from the northwest. This cool front will bring in relief by way of cooler temperature readings with upper 80s and lower 90s.

This front appears to sweep away a tropical disturbance to the east as it moves across Florida keeping us dry into the latter portions of next week.

Tracking the Tropics: Slowly approaching peak hurricane season as we’ve made it through eight names so far, but Tropical Storm Franklin continues to spin and gather strength as it moves out the sea. The isle of Bermuda will likely see some rough surf as the storm inches closer. Emily and Gert are slowly dying out and will become open waves shortly.