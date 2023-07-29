COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A hot afternoon across the valley as temperatures climbed into the mid to upper 90s with just a few afternoon storms. Surface low we were tracking yesterday has moved into the Carolinas leaving more breaks for sun and storms through the rest of the evening.

Sunday temperatures will easily be in the upper 90s and might tip the century mark with heat index values close to 105-110ºF. For the high heat index values, heat advisories have been posted along both sides of the Chattahoochee River. These currently expire Sunday night.

Still plagued with the heat through the forecast, but a weak trough moves into the forecast just before midweek. This will hopefully usher in some drier air briefly before we see temperatures quickly warm for the end of the week.

Showers and storms move back into the forecast by Friday and into the upcoming weekend. Temperatures continue to hold steady in the mid to upper 90s. And if you’re counting, 56 days till the start of autumn.