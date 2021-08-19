Heat and humidity “sticks” around with only a storm or two to cool us down

The readings will continue to range from the lower 90s to the mid-90s, with heat index values in the lower 100s. This of course is dangerous if we are not taking frequent breaks and not allowing for proper hydration.

There is no sign of any change for the rest of this month, so this means we will not have any cold or “cool” fronts dipping far enough south to scour out this humid air or cool down the heat.

This being said, weak short wave energy will time out each afternoon from a stalled front across the Ohio Valley and these systems will lose some steam when they travel farther south.

The good news is that they will bring occasional pop-up showers and storms for some temporary relief in this forecast.

Henri is out in the Atlantic and Grace is over the Yucatan as a tropical storm and will become a hurricane, making this the second or third hurricane ahead or behind Henri of the 2021 tropical Atlantic season.

The weekend remains oppressive; heating up to the lower 90s and a few mid-90s. Rain will be hit or miss this weekend as we roll out of The “Official” Dog Days of Summer.