Heat and humidity will make it feel uncomfortable today

Heat Advisory for portions of eastern Alabama this afternoon through this evening, heat indices could reach between 101-106 degrees. Stay hydrated and be sure to take frequent breaks when working outside.

The heat and humidity will make it uncomfortable for much of the area this afternoon and early evening, highs today will reach the low 90s but combining this with the humidity it will feel more like the triple digits. There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm but coverage will be similar to Thursday and only a select few will actually get a break from the heat.

Expect more of this into the weekend with uncomfortable heat and humidity, highs will reach the low to middle 90s on both days. There is a chance for showers and thunderstorms late Sunday into early Monday morning but this at the moment it doesn’t look to provide us much relief in the heat.

90s stick with us into next week, isolated showers and storms return to the forecast as well.