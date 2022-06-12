COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Get ready for the heat! Already seeing heat index values climb into the upper 90s Sunday afternoon with higher indices expected this week.

Ridge of high pressure continues to build in overhead Monday as the heat bubble sores temperatures to the mid to upper 90s by Monday afternoon. Heat continues through midweek as we see heat index values approach 100-105 degrees. If we get lucky we will cool off by a few sporadic showers and storms, but the heat and humidity sticks around this week.

Heat Watches and Warnings have been posted to our west for dangerous heat expected across the southern plains. As for us, we do not meet the criteria just yet for a heat advisory, but stay advised. During this stretch of hot weather remember to listen to your body if you spend an extended amount of time outdoors.

Heat ridge weakens as we approach Father’s Day Weekend as a weak trough digs into the southeast, but temperatures remain warm in the low 90s. While see see a slight relief from the heat, the ridge is forecasted to build back in.