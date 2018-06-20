HEAT CONTINUES: A slow return to afternoon showers and storms Video

Remaining stable for your mid-week and Thursday forecast. Readings climbing into the lower to mid 90s will continue for two more days. There will be a series of weak waves ahead of a cool front out west, which will bring several rounds of storms in this extended forecast.

The extended looks to become more active Friday through Saturday, with the potential of long lived storms with brief heavy downpours, strong gusty winds, and lightening. These appear to be more of a MCS event(s). MORE THUNDERSTORM INFORMATION