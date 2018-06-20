7 Day Forecast

HEAT CONTINUES: A slow return to afternoon showers and storms

By:

Posted: Jun 20, 2018 04:56 PM EDT

Updated: Jun 20, 2018 05:07 PM EDT

HEAT CONTINUES: A slow return to afternoon showers and storms

Remaining stable for your mid-week and Thursday forecast. Readings climbing into the lower to mid 90s will continue for two more days. There will be a series of  weak waves ahead of a cool front out west, which will bring several rounds of storms in this extended forecast. 

The extended looks to become more active Friday through Saturday, with the potential of long lived storms with brief heavy  downpours, strong gusty winds, and lightening. These appear to be more of a MCS event(s). MORE THUNDERSTORM INFORMATION

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


Georgia News

Alabama News

Trending Stories

Latest Stories