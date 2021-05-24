Heat continues to build while rain chances are slim

The heat will continue to build across the News 3 viewing area thanks to an area of high pressure, expect high temperatures to reach the low to a few mid 90s by this afternoon. There will be a few fair-weather cumulus clouds developing during the afternoon and this may provide a little bit of relief.

Defined as three or more consecutive days at 90 degrees or above, we will most likely have our first heat wave of the year. Temperatures are expected to reach the low to middle 90s for the remainder of the week with the hottest days coming on Wednesday and Thursday.

Rain chances will remain low through the week with sunny skies and fair-weather clouds during the afternoon. Stray shower or thunderstorm will move into the forecast this weekend.