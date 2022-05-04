COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — The stray showers and storms are arriving late each day through Thursday. The morning sunshine will give way to mainly fair clouds in the afternoon.

The readings will warm up considerably and feel very warm to hot with a few lowers 90s easily, now through Thursday. The front that has been stalled towards our north will trigger widespread showers and storms Thursday afternoon.

WEATHER AWARE Friday: The timing now looks to be Noon through late evening. The set-up is from a strong pacific storm with cooler air aloft and a strong mid-latitude low-pressure system across Tennessee.

The set-up appears to show good late morning early afternoon strong winds aloft from west to east and the surface winds picking-up from the south. This will be necessary for the build-up of high bases thunderstorms, with good updraft and hail.

The skies appear to be overcast, which may help weaken or choke off some intense storms and limit the rainfall but at this time the model data is not bullish on this but we have to err on the side of caution because the set-up is there and a frontal boundary will linger through the day. This all needs to be watched.

SPC has added a slight risk for a good portion of east central Alabama.