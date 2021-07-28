Heat, humidity here as readings push 100° by the end the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Another afternoon and evening with temperatures soaring into the 90s and add in the humidity, it’ll feel like the triple digits around the region. There will be a few stray showers and storms this evening, but we are overall trending drier and hotter as we close out the week.

Thursday and Friday will be the hottest days of the year so far with upper 90s and quite possibly a few 100 degree readings with plenty of sunny skies. Heat index values will be will into the triple digits so remember to listen to your body and hydrate.

Rainfall chances increase as we approach the second half of the weekend and for next week as a boundary moves in helping to cool us off from the heat. Temperatures will go from the upper 90s to the upper 80s by Monday afternoon.