Heat Index high this week

Today–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Tuesday Night-A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Wednesday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph. Wednesday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Thursday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Thursday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Friday–A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Friday Night–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Saturday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Saturday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Sunday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.