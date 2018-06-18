Heat Index high this week

7 Day Forecast

Today–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Patchy fog before 8am. Otherwise, partly sunny, with a high near 91. Heat index values as high as 99. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the afternoon. Tonight–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms before 11pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 73. Northwest wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Tuesday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1pm. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Heat index values as high as 102. Calm wind becoming north around 5 mph in the morning. Tuesday Night-A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 7pm. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm in the evening. Wednesday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 8am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. North wind around 5 mph. Wednesday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 76. Thursday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 94. Thursday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Friday–A 50 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Friday Night–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 75. Saturday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 93. Saturday Night–A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 75. Sunday–A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Mostly sunny, with a high near 95.

Thursday

94° / 72°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 0% 94° 72°

Friday

93° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 93° 74°

Saturday

90° / 73°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 40% 90° 73°

Sunday

94° / 74°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 94° 74°

Monday

97° / 76°
Mostly Sunny
Mostly Sunny 10% 97° 76°

Tuesday

97° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 97° 76°

Wednesday

95° / 76°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 20% 95° 76°

Hourly Forecast

83°

11 AM
Sunny
0%
83°

86°

12 PM
Sunny
0%
86°

88°

1 PM
Sunny
0%
88°

90°

2 PM
Mostly Sunny
0%
90°

92°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
92°

92°

4 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
92°

92°

5 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
92°

92°

6 PM
Partly Cloudy
4%
92°

91°

7 PM
Partly Cloudy
2%
91°

89°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
89°

85°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
85°

83°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
0%
83°

81°

11 PM
Mostly Clear
0%
81°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
78°

77°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
77°

76°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
76°

75°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
75°

74°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

74°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
74°

73°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
73°

75°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
3%
75°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
2%
79°

83°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
1%
83°