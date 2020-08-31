Heat is back!

The big story weather wise going forward will be the heat. Temperatures today managed to get into the low 90s quickly with a few showers and storms providing relief.

High pressure builds in midweek letting temperatures quickly warm up into the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will potentially be the warmest day of the week. But there is some good news, the heat does not last long as we are tracking a cold front to move through late Friday into early Saturday morning. This frontal boundary will cool us down to near average with rain coverage back to isolated.

As we close out the month of August, we have seen a surplus of rainfall across the region with us holding a 3.27″ surplus for the month and a surplus of 17.62 for the year.