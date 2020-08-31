Heat is back!

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The big story weather wise going forward will be the heat. Temperatures today managed to get into the low 90s quickly with a few showers and storms providing relief.

High pressure builds in midweek letting temperatures quickly warm up into the mid to upper 90s. Thursday will potentially be the warmest day of the week. But there is some good news, the heat does not last long as we are tracking a cold front to move through late Friday into early Saturday morning. This frontal boundary will cool us down to near average with rain coverage back to isolated.

As we close out the month of August, we have seen a surplus of rainfall across the region with us holding a 3.27″ surplus for the month and a surplus of 17.62 for the year.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7 Day Forecast

Monday

93° / 75°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 20% 93° 75°

Tuesday

92° / 75°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 92° 75°

Wednesday

94° / 72°
Plenty of sun
Plenty of sun 20% 94° 72°

Thursday

96° / 73°
Sunshine
Sunshine 10% 96° 73°

Friday

97° / 75°
A few clouds
A few clouds 10% 97° 75°

Saturday

96° / 75°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 20% 96° 75°

Sunday

91° / 73°
Mix of sun and clouds
Mix of sun and clouds 20% 91° 73°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

87°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
87°

86°

8 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
86°

82°

9 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

81°

10 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
81°

80°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
80°

79°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

78°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

78°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
78°

77°

3 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

4 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

5 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

77°

6 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

76°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
76°

77°

8 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
77°

79°

9 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
79°

82°

10 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
82°

85°

11 AM
Partly Cloudy
20%
85°

87°

12 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
87°

89°

1 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
89°

90°

2 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
90°

91°

3 PM
Partly Cloudy
20%
91°

90°

4 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

90°

5 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
90°

88°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
88°

More Political Stories

More Politics

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Trending Stories