Heat pulls back as afternoon showers and storms return

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — This upcoming week we finally see a reprieve from the dangerous heat we ended the month of July on as a boundary moves into the southeast helping to set off a few showers and storms. Expect afternoon highs to warm to near 90 in a few select areas but mid to upper 80s will be back for everybody as this boundary brings a ‘cool down’ to the region as high pressure builds westward.

There will be several opportunities for showers and storms as this boundary will likely send waves of energy producing some small complexes of thunderstorms, but most of the shower activity will be driven by daytime heating. Boundary hangs out across the southeast through middle portions of the week before starting to wash out late in the week. Then high pressure slowly builds back in by the end of the upcoming weekend.