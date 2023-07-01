COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dangerous heat remains in the First Alert Forecast as high pressure continues to build eastward into the weekend. Heat Advisories have now been posted across the entire News 3 viewing area through Sunday. Remember to limit outdoor exposure, listen to your body and hydrate.

There will be rainfall chances each and every afternoon with weak impulses moving through the upper air pattern along with being aided by daytime heating. Dome of heat starts to break down Monday and Tuesday, but temperatures will still be holding in the mid 90s for July 4th.

High pressure flattens out and moves more eastward returning us back to a more zonal or west to east pattern in the extended forecast. We will likely return to seasonal average readings for afternoon highs by the end of next week along with some afternoon pop up thunderstorms.