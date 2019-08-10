Heat to continue

The heat is the big story as a ridge of high pressure continues to build across the southeast and the southern plains. This heat dome will continue through the weekend and possibly until Tuesday. During that time, temperatures will easily climb into the upper 90s with heat index values well over the 100 degree mark.

For Sunday, a Heat Advisory is up for a portion of the News 3 viewing area. The timing will be between 1 p.m. to 8 p.m. for our Georgia counties. For our Alabama counties the time frame will be from Noon to 9 p.m.

The heat dome is expected to breakdown Tuesday into Wednesday, this will help temperatures moderate back to average (92 degrees) through the end of the week. Also, the weakening of the ridge will allow a few shortwave impulses to move into the southeast. This will help our shower and storm coverage.

Although we’ve had above average rainfall through from June 1st for the year we are slightly behind.