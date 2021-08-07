Heating back up into the low to mid 90s with afternoon showers remaining consistent

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Stalled out boundary continues to remain draped across the southeast helping to initiate some afternoon showers and thunderstorms which remain below severe limits. Heading into Sunday, rainfall chances will remain in the forecast, but just a few sporadic showers and storms will be possible as the boundary remains across the southeast. The boundary does start to wash out early Monday as high pressure builds in for the upcoming weekend.

For next week, high pressure builds across the east coast helping to drive temperatures back into the mid to low 90s. With high pressure building in across the east coast we will see ample moisture return back to the region which is why we add isolated showers and storms by mid to late next week.

This pattern remains persistent through the end of the week and into the weekend. We might see some weakening in the upper ridge as a cold front moves in from the north. We will have to see how far southward this front can penetrate and how that effects our rainfall chances.

As we’ve turned the page into August and a month away from peak hurricane season, we have three areas of interest right now in the Atlantic Ocean that bears watching.