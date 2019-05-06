Heating-up and dry until the end of the week Video

We are looking at hot and humid conditions once again for Tuesday with a dominant high pressure system in place.

This system will move to our east on Wednesday, introducing a chance for pop-up showers and thunderstorms on Thursday with an approaching front that will be bringing severe weather to the Southern Plains.

Upon the arrival of the front into our area on Thursday, it will stall, allowing for a chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms each day, with a cooldown in temperatures expected upon the departure of the front during the weekend.