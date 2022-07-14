COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)– Flash Flood Warning for Russell County until 6 AM CDT.



Heavy rain and storms will continue for the duration of the morning commute, watch out for heavy rain that may cause ponding or areas of flooding. Please allow yourself extra time this morning and be safe. Rain and storms should begin to weaken by the mid-morning with a few lingering showers.



A break in the rain by midday and then another chance for showers/storms during the afternoon and evening. There is a marginal risk or level one out of five today and while the severe threat looks very low, a couple of storms may become strong with winds up to 60 mph, heavy rain and frequent lightning.