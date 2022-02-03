Heavy rain continues overnight; possible flooding possible

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Tornado threat has diminished across the southeast; however, flash flooding will become the bigger threat as we go through the overnight and through the day Friday as we see periods of heavy rainfall.

Large scale winter storm causing many issues from the northeast down through the mid south with snowy and icy conditions. As for us, we are on the eastern side of the system as we saw temperatures reach 70 degrees Thursday afternoon helping to fuel a severe weather threat.

Many low lying areas are starting to see some minor flooding across Columbus as the heaviest rain bands move through. As we head overnight, rainfall intensity will diminish, but scattered showers will remain helping for rainfall amounts to add up.

The Interstate 85 corridor will see the highest rainfall amounts and that is where we have a Flood Watch posted through Friday afternoon. Estimated rainfall amounts will likely be between 1-3″ along this corridor with lower amounts for our southeastern Georgia counties.

This system clears for the weekend bringing sunny yet cooler conditions.