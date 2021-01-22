 

Heavy rain for the first half of the day, decreasing clouds this evening

Nice for the first half of the weekend, active weather returns early next week.

Soggy and gloomy this morning as heavy rain moves across the area, the morning commute will be slow so you’ll need to allow yourself more time than usual. Heavy rain should end during the mid-morning hours then lingering showers from lunch time through the afternoon. Our evening commute will be much better as showers end and clouds begin to decrease.

The first half of the weekend looks wonderful with a clear and crisp start to Saturday followed by sunny skies and mild temperatures. Expect highs on Saturday to reach the low 60s. Another system will approach the area and bring clouds to Sunday and eventually a few showers late in the evening. Due to more cloud cover we can expect temperatures to be slightly cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Weather Aware: We will enter a more active pattern early next week with the chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday evening into Tuesday. We will need to watch some of these storms as they may be on the strong side with damaging winds.

Another disturbance will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday bringing another chance of showers and storms.

7 Day Forecast

Friday

58° / 41°
AM Rain
AM Rain 100% 58° 41°

Saturday

63° / 45°
Sunny
Sunny 4% 63° 45°

Sunday

58° / 53°
Cloudy
Cloudy 24% 58° 53°

Monday

72° / 60°
Scattered Thunderstorms
Scattered Thunderstorms 55% 72° 60°

Tuesday

70° / 52°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 70° 52°

Wednesday

59° / 49°
Rain
Rain 75% 59° 49°

Thursday

57° / 37°
Partly Cloudy
Partly Cloudy 24% 57° 37°

Hourly Forecast

52°

9 AM
Rain
97%
52°

53°

10 AM
Rain
96%
53°

53°

11 AM
Rain
89%
53°

54°

12 PM
Light Rain
64%
54°

55°

1 PM
Cloudy
19%
55°

56°

2 PM
Cloudy
17%
56°

57°

3 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

57°

4 PM
Cloudy
22%
57°

57°

5 PM
Cloudy
24%
57°

56°

6 PM
Cloudy
22%
56°

55°

7 PM
Cloudy
19%
55°

53°

8 PM
Cloudy
14%
53°

52°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
14%
52°

52°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
11%
52°

50°

11 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
50°

49°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
9%
49°

48°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
48°

47°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
4%
47°

46°

3 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
46°

44°

4 AM
Mostly Clear
4%
44°

43°

5 AM
Clear
4%
43°

43°

6 AM
Clear
4%
43°

42°

7 AM
Clear
4%
42°

42°

8 AM
Sunny
3%
42°

