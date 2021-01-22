Heavy rain for the first half of the day, decreasing clouds this evening

Nice for the first half of the weekend, active weather returns early next week.

Soggy and gloomy this morning as heavy rain moves across the area, the morning commute will be slow so you’ll need to allow yourself more time than usual. Heavy rain should end during the mid-morning hours then lingering showers from lunch time through the afternoon. Our evening commute will be much better as showers end and clouds begin to decrease.

The first half of the weekend looks wonderful with a clear and crisp start to Saturday followed by sunny skies and mild temperatures. Expect highs on Saturday to reach the low 60s. Another system will approach the area and bring clouds to Sunday and eventually a few showers late in the evening. Due to more cloud cover we can expect temperatures to be slightly cooler with highs only in the mid to upper 50s.

Weather Aware: We will enter a more active pattern early next week with the chance of showers and thunderstorms Monday evening into Tuesday. We will need to watch some of these storms as they may be on the strong side with damaging winds.

Another disturbance will move through Wednesday afternoon and evening into Thursday bringing another chance of showers and storms.