COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Rain continues to move in while becoming heavier especially during the overnight hours. Rainfall estimates are projected around 1-1.5” as this system pushes through. Cool temperatures will accompany the rain showers with readings dipping in the low 40s.

Showers linger into the early morning hours of Friday with clearing skies throughout the day. WInd gusts will increase behind this system as skies begin to clear. We will stay clear and seasonal through the first part of the weekend before more clouds move in from a wedge front from the northeast.

Temperatures slowly warm through the extended forecast for next week with readings nearing 70 degrees by Monday afternoon and low 70s likely by midweek as we track another low pressure system that will bring more showers to the region.