COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — A gulf system is already lifting into the area with showers this afternoon. That will continue for the remainder of the evening and into the overnight.

Heavy rainfall with a few embedded thunderstorms is expected overnight into Sunday morning. Throughout the day Sunday, showers and a few thunderstorms will remain, but the coverage will have a few breaks until the system passes late Sunday night.

Another low pressure moves into the southeast Tuesday bringing more heavy showers and thunderstorms, a few which could become strong to severe. At the moment the greatest threat will be along the gulf coast, but could include some of our southern counties in the threat.

Behind this system we see sunnier skies and cooler readings as we close out the month of January.