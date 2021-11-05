Heavy rain stays south but clouds linger; warmer with more sun this weekend

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Clouds will linger today as low pressure sits in the Gulf of Mexico. The heaviest rain will stay well to our south and southeast, but a few showers may move into our southeastern counties during the mid-morning to the afternoon. Due to clouds, our high temperatures will struggle to warm up with most of the News 3 viewing area reaching the middle to upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The decreasing clouds tonight into early Saturday morning will set us up for a beautiful weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll be gradually warming up by early next week with highs nearing the upper 70s by the middle of the week.