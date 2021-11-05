Heavy rain stays south but clouds linger; warmer with more sun this weekend

7 Day Forecast

by:

Posted: / Updated:

COLUMBUS, Ga (WRBL) — Clouds will linger today as low pressure sits in the Gulf of Mexico. The heaviest rain will stay well to our south and southeast, but a few showers may move into our southeastern counties during the mid-morning to the afternoon. Due to clouds, our high temperatures will struggle to warm up with most of the News 3 viewing area reaching the middle to upper 50s to near 60 degrees.

The decreasing clouds tonight into early Saturday morning will set us up for a beautiful weekend with sunshine and warmer temperatures. We’ll be gradually warming up by early next week with highs nearing the upper 70s by the middle of the week.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss