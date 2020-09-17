Heavy rain will end but showers will linger throughout the day

7 Day Forecast





Sally remains a tropical depression this morning as it continues to exit the area. The heavy rain that we’ve experienced over the last 12 hours will come to an end but showers will linger throughout much of the day. Winds will also begin to calm down later this morning as well.

Numerous Flash Flood warnings are in effect this morning, some locations received over 6 inches of rain in a very short amount of time. Remember to turn around if you spot water over roadways this morning.

Calm weather will finally move into the area on Friday with cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. We’ll keep a somewhat calm pattern into the weekend with highs in the 70s even though a stray shower can not be ruled out. 

The first day of Fall is Tuesday and it will feel like it, temperatures will remain below average into next week with highs in the 70s. Staying dry and calm as well with sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.

7 Day Forecast

Thursday

78° / 68°
Showers possible
Showers possible 40% 78° 68°

Friday

84° / 68°
Considerable cloudiness
Considerable cloudiness 10% 84° 68°

Saturday

75° / 59°
Cloudy
Cloudy 20% 75° 59°

Sunday

74° / 55°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 74° 55°

Monday

73° / 54°
Mostly sunny
Mostly sunny 0% 73° 54°

Tuesday

75° / 52°
Times of sun and clouds
Times of sun and clouds 10% 75° 52°

Wednesday

77° / 53°
Partly cloudy
Partly cloudy 10% 77° 53°

Humidity

Hourly Forecast

71°

8 AM
Cloudy
20%
71°

70°

9 AM
Showers
40%
70°

72°

10 AM
Showers
40%
72°

73°

11 AM
Showers
40%
73°

74°

12 PM
Showers
40%
74°

75°

1 PM
Showers
40%
75°

76°

2 PM
Showers
40%
76°

76°

3 PM
Few Showers
30%
76°

77°

4 PM
Cloudy
20%
77°

78°

5 PM
Few Showers
30%
78°

77°

6 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
77°

76°

7 PM
Mostly Cloudy
20%
76°

75°

8 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
75°

73°

9 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
73°

72°

10 PM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
72°

72°

11 PM
Partly Cloudy
10%
72°

71°

12 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

71°

1 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
71°

70°

2 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

3 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

4 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

5 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

70°

6 AM
Mostly Cloudy
10%
70°

69°

7 AM
Partly Cloudy
10%
69°

