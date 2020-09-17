Heavy rain will end but showers will linger throughout the day

Sally remains a tropical depression this morning as it continues to exit the area. The heavy rain that we’ve experienced over the last 12 hours will come to an end but showers will linger throughout much of the day. Winds will also begin to calm down later this morning as well.

Numerous Flash Flood warnings are in effect this morning, some locations received over 6 inches of rain in a very short amount of time. Remember to turn around if you spot water over roadways this morning.

Calm weather will finally move into the area on Friday with cloudy skies and highs in the low 80s. We’ll keep a somewhat calm pattern into the weekend with highs in the 70s even though a stray shower can not be ruled out.

The first day of Fall is Tuesday and it will feel like it, temperatures will remain below average into next week with highs in the 70s. Staying dry and calm as well with sunny skies Tuesday and Wednesday of next week.