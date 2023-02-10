COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Heading into the weekend, a wet Saturday is in store as an upper level low moves through the two-state region.

Upper level low continues to strengthen across the southeast and with that will transport a lot of moisture from the Gulf of Mexico into the southeast. Rain moves in overnight with a few spotty showers and as we go throughout the morning rain coverage intensifies and becomes more widespread.

This upper level low rotates out Sunday leaving a few showers and possibly a few snow flurries by Sunday morning for our northern tier counties. Through the day Sunday you will see some improvement with decreasing clouds through the day.

More seasonal by Monday and Valentine’s Day before we track another wet and potentially strong storm system late next week. The Storm Prediction Center has already outlined a chance of severe storms for Thursday.