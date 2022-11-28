Columbus, GA (WRBL)-We will continue to remain mild through Tuesday and Wednesday morning ahead of a strong storm system coming out of the Rockies.

There will be strong upper winds ahead of this system helping to force the warm air across our east Alabama counties late Tuesday.

WEATHER AWARE: Late Tuesday across all of Central Alabama and into the early overnight(Wednesday Morning).

A squall line will form ahead of the front before it loses some strength and wind shear when it comes through the News 3 viewing area around 3 am-6 am ET.

The setup right now has us marginal. Despite the models all agreeing on the best chance for severe weather farther west, we need to remain hyper-focused overnight for any changes.

Behind this system and the passage of the front, late Wednesday will bring sunny and cooler days through the weekend and the first portion of December.