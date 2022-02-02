Heavy thunderstorms and gusty winds move in late Thursday; cool and wet as we finish the week

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Frontal boundary draped across much of the the country causing a major winter storm for the Midwest and southern Plains as the south see temperatures near 70 degrees. For us, the boundary will move into the region late Thursday bringing thunderstorms and a few gusty winds as the system pushes through.

Frontal system stalls as it moves through the News 3 viewing area Friday causing widespread off and on showers. With the repeated showers across the same area, a Flood Watch has been issued for Macon, Lee and Chambers Counties through Friday. This area along the Interstate 85 corridor will likely see the highest rainfall amounts from the system.

Temperatures cool down behind this system as we head into the weekend. Temperatures drop roughly 20 degrees with morning lows back to near freezing and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 50s. The stalled out boundary does remain just south of the area and could bring a surge of moisture early Sunday for some of our southern Georgia counties, but overall remaining dry with mostly sunny conditions.