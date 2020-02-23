Here comes the rain again…

Plenty of sun this afternoon will soon give way back to clouds late on Sunday as our next storm system moves in from the east.

This system seems to be in and out than previously though, so that’s some good news. A few light showers will be possible throughout the day on Monday before heavier rain and thunderstorms form along the the main frontal boundary which moves into the region late Monday into early Tuesday morning. Some clearing behind the front, but a secondary cold front associated with the main low pressure will swing through late Tuesday into Wednesday clearing us out and reinforcing colder air.

Cool day on Thursday with sunny conditions then a weak frontal boundary moves through late Friday into Saturday providing just a slight chance for some showers.