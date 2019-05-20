High pressure building in; temperatures on the increase

High pressure continues to build across the southeast as we start the week.

Expect middle 90s easily by Wednesday and by late week we are talking temperatures near record breaking as the dome of high pressure will be overhead.

Over Memorial Day weekend we are forecasting record breaking temperatures. Records for both Saturday and Sunday are 98 degrees.

For next week, the ridge is still in place, but seems to break down a tad, but temperatures still holding in the mid to upper 90s.

Remember to stay hydrated and limit outdoor exposure especially as we head into Memorial Day weekend.