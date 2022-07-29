COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL) – We will remain under high pressure, only allowing afternoon stray showers for the upcoming weekend and week. It will also bring tropical moisture to our area, keeping the humidity up.

Tomorrow, we will receive a surge of moisture and lift from a cool front in North Georgia. The front won’t reach us as the high pressure overrides it, but will allow a few isolated showers and storms.

Sunday will be the best day of the weekend with the only rain chance being the afternoon pop-up showers. Our summer pattern will return with average temperatures and afternoon stray showers to start the work week.

Karissa Chilcote UGA Intern