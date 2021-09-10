High pressure settles in, beautiful Friday ahead

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) —The second half of the week will be better than the first half as high pressure settles in! Expect high temperatures today to reach the middle/upper 80s with plenty of sunshine and a few fair-weather cumulus clouds during the afternoon. Perhaps the biggest story with our forecast will be the noticeable drop in humidity compared to beginning of the week with dew points in the 50s. Mixture of sun and clouds this weekend with high temperatures nearing 90.

The next chance for showers and storms will come mid-week as more moisture streams in from the Gulf of Mexico, high temperatures will stay In the low 90s.