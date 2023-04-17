Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A cold front moved through late Sunday night and has moved out of the area, get ready for a fabulous Monday with plenty of sunshine. Highs today will reach the low to middle 70s but a strong northwest wind around 25 mph will make it feel a tad bit cooler.

This week will feature sunshine and a warmup to the 80s starting on Tuesday, we’ll likely reach the upper 80s by Thursday.

Our next chance for rain will come by the end of the week and this weekend. Not a wash out, but a few showers will be around.