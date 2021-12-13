High pressure takes control, sunny and seasonable today.

COLUMBUS, GA (WRBL)- High pressure takes control and this means, our forecast will stay pretty much the same over the next couple of days.

Expect sunny skies today and on Tuesday with high temperatures in the low to middle 60s, we’ll gradually warm up each day. A few more clouds on Wednesday and a stray shower not out of the question mainly to the southeast of Columbus during the morning.

Back into the 70s on Thursday and through the weekend, a few isolated showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday