High pressure will keep rain away as temperatures gradually warm up

The forecast across the News 3 viewing area remains the same, dry and warm. High pressure will continue to influence our forecast today despite the fact that we will have lingering clouds. A stay shower not out of the question this afternoon and early evening but measurable rainfall not likely and in fact, most will miss out.

High pressure will strengthen and move over the entire southeast by the end of the weekend, clouds will clear and a big warm up is in store. High temperatures will reach the low 90s by Saturday and then into the upper 90s by the beginning of next week.

Rain chances will continue to remain low although a pop-up shower or storm is not out of the question.