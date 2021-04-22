High pressure will keep us dry to end the week but showers and storms return on Saturday

Staying sunny and cool today with high temperatures in the upper 60s to near 70, tonight we’ll dip down into the 40s. More cloud cover ahead of our next system on Friday but we’ll stay dry, highs will be in the middle 70s.

Saturday Weather Aware: We could see two waves of storms on Saturday, one in the morning and then another during the late afternoon into the early evening. The first wave will most likely carry a low-end severe risk with damaging winds, small hail and a low tornado risk, as of right now the best time will be from 7 AM through 11 AM eastern.

Another round of storms will move in from 5 PM through 10 PM eastern and could contain strong winds and heavy rain but severe weather may be limited due to the storms that moved through during the morning.

A few lingering showers will be possible early Sunday morning but we’ll see decreasing clouds and more sun by the afternoon.

Warmer and sunny by early next week, expect high temperatures in the low to middle 80s.