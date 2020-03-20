Highs back into the 80s today, chance for showers and a few rumbles of thunder later tonight

Today will be the first full day of spring and it will feel every bit like it! Expect partly to mostly cloudy skies today with temperatures warming back up to the low 80s, this is about 10-12 degrees above average for many locations. There is a chance for showers and a few storms later this evening, this rain is associated with a cold front and as it moves closer to the area it will begin to weaken so I’m not expecting much rain from it.

A few showers will linger into Saturday morning then by the afternoon becoming partly cloudy, temperatures not as warm with highs only in the middle to upper 70s. If you are looking for cooler weather, Sunday is your day with highs only in the upper 60s with showers likely.

Off and on showers chances will continue into at least next week, temperatures will continue to remain above average as well.