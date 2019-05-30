Highs in the low 90s, a few showers possible on Friday Video

After reaching the mid 90s for the last few days, we’ll be a little cooler starting today into the weekend. A weak cold front will move through on Friday and will bring us a chance of a few isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder, temperatures behind the front will only cool a few degrees but drier air will move in. We’ll be back into the mid 90s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.

TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Highs in the low 90s.

TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and mild, winds calming down as well. Lows reaching the upper 60s to low 70s