Highs in the low 90s, a few showers possible on Friday
After reaching the mid 90s for the last few days, we’ll be a little cooler starting today into the weekend. A weak cold front will move through on Friday and will bring us a chance of a few isolated showers and a few rumbles of thunder, temperatures behind the front will only cool a few degrees but drier air will move in. We’ll be back into the mid 90s by Monday and Tuesday of next week.
TODAY: Mostly sunny and breezy with winds gusting up to 20 mph. Highs in the low 90s.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy and mild, winds calming down as well. Lows reaching the upper 60s to low 70s
FRIDAY: Clouds in the morning, a few isolated showers will be possible in the afternoon then decreasing clouds. Temperatures will continue to stay warm. Highs ranging from the upper 80s to low 90s.
Georgia News
Georgia State Patrol keeping a watchful eye on roadways during Memorial Day travel period
The Georgia State Patrol says its troopers will be keeping a watchful eye on the state's crowded roadways this Memorial Day weekend.Read More »
Alabama News
Remembering Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn
The Lee County Coroner has confirmed that Rod Bramblett, the Voice of Auburn, and his wife Paula both died in a traffic accident.Read More »
