Highs nearing 90 today, Few pop up showers by Wednesday afternoon Video

Above average temperatues will continue today with most of the area reaching the upper 80s to a few low 90s, high pressure will remain in control so we will also stay dry and sunny. Summer like thunderstorms possible by Wednesday afternoon due to humidity and daytime heating, once the sun goes down these storms will end.

A cold front will move out of the central and southern Plains on Thursday and will begin to inch closer to the viewing area, this will kick up a few showers and storms on Thursday afternoon. This front will continue to linger into Friday and the weekend and will eventually stall out to the north of the area by Saturday and Sunday, this will allow rounds of scattered storms until the front clears by Sunday afternoon and evening.

Temperatures this weekend will cool down to the low 80s.