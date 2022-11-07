Columbus, Ga (WRBL)-Get ready for some wind from a front towards our west and a tropical storm Nicole expected to lift across the Bahamas. breezy and gusty conditions will prevail until the western portion of Nicole situates over the eastern part of Georgia. 15-25mph winds with higher gusts will increase our west central; Georgia counties for the end of the week.

Our next best chance of rain will arrive Late Thursday through Friday morning and at this time we are likely going to be brushed with light rainfall and the wind will be the only consistent player in this forecast. A cold front will be responsible for keeping Nicole’s energy out toward the east.

In the extended forecast much cooler and colder nights ahead of the very extended forecast