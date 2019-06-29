Holiday heat is back

Summer heat is on again across the area as we approach July.

High pressure will make it’s return and will start to heat us back up starting next week; meanwhile, in the short term just some isolated showers and storms until high pressure fully sets up across the south.

When it does so, expect afternoon temperatures to soar into the upper 90s (can’t rule out a few 100 degree readings) with heat indices well over the triple mark, but not enough to warrant any heat advisories. So stay hydrated with any long outdoor exposure to the heat.

Next week our rain chances will be very slim with the majority of us remaining dry and hot.

Temperatures will run near average to 6 degrees above average in the forecasted period.