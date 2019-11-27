Holiday Travel: Rain this morning then clearing for the evening

The busiest travel day of the year has arrived and of course we have a few travel issues.

Look for snow and wind to cause major travel issues in the upper Midwest as 6-12 inches of snow will be possible in Minneapolis. Another system that will impact us on Sunday begins to move into the west coast with heavy rain, wind and mountain snow.

Here at home we can expect rain to move in this morning and end by the early afternoon as a cold front quickly passes through the region. Clouds will begin to decrease behind the passage and temperatures will stay very mild today.

Clearing overnight and a beautiful Thanksgiving Day is ahead, look for plenty of sunshine and highs in the middle to upper 60s. Black Friday will be a little bit of the same only a few degrees warmer with highs nearing 70 degrees.

Our next system will move in by the end of the weekend giving us a chance of rain and some of it could be heavy at times, expect the rain to wrap up by Sunday evening. Temperatures will be cooler to start the next work week with highs only in the 50s