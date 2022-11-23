COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Today will be the perfect travel day with most of the country staying dry, locally we will see early morning showers come to an end and little bit more sunshine this afternoon.

Finally warming up with high temperatures today and Thanksgiving reaching the low 70s. More cloud cover on Thanksgiving but staying dry.

Tracking a cold front that will bring in a chance for rain Friday morning, rain could be heavy so keep this in mind if you are doing any Black Friday shopping. By midday, showers will become more scattered and will continue through the afternoon. A few showers may linger into early Saturday morning.

Temperatures drop to the middle 60s by the weekend and into early next week.