Holiday Weekend: Hot, humid and pop-up storms

Warming up just in time for the holiday weekend, high temperatures will go from below average to above average.

Today:

Dry for the morning and early afternoon, daytime heating combined with humidity will pop-up a few showers and thunderstorms mainly after 2 PM. Highs today in the upper 80s to near 90 for some.

Tonight:

Few showers and thunderstorms, partly cloudy and warm with lows in the upper 60s/ low 70s.

Saturday:

Mostly sunny with a chance for showers and thunderstorms mainly in the afternoon and evening, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s.

We’ll continue our unsettled summer pattern for the end of the weekend into next week, highs will stay in the low 90s Sunday through Monday then slightly cooler by Tuesday of next week.