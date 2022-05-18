COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Continue to sit hot and dry as temperatures warmed into the low 90s Wednesday afternoon. Not much changing through the end of the week as temperatures climb into the mid 90s and potentially skirting record temperatures.

Friday our upper air pattern shifts from zonal (west to east) to more southwesterly helping to drive in more moisture and humidity. Combined the added moisture and an approaching boundary from the north we will see the return of a few showers and storms by Saturday afternoon/evening. A greater chance for rain will come Sunday with scattered storms.

Scattered storms continue for Monday as we see cooler readings thanks to the showers and storms and cloud cover. Boundary passes through Monday, but we will stay very humid as afternoon pop up thunderstorms move back into the forecast for next week as temperatures rebound back to the upper 80s.