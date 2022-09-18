COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Dry conditions continue to persist in your forecast, but get ready for summer’s return for the upcoming work week.

Our first taste of fall is gone as the mercury in the thermometer will continue to rise throughout the week as high pressure builds in. Temperatures will be near 90 for Monday afternoon with mid 90s likely by Tuesday as humidity levels increase under that ridge of high pressure.

Midweek we will see the warmest temperatures of the forecast with mid to upper 90s, some model output data has hinted at a few century mark readings. But overall it will be hot as we roll into the first day of Autumn which begins Thursday.

Fiona strengthened into a hurricane Sunday morning as it moved close to Puerto Rico bringing to island torrential rainfall and strong gusty winds. The latest tract continues to move the storm northwestward then eventually northward likely becoming a major hurricane as it churns towards Bermuda.