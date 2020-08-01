Hot and humid for Sunday as Hurricane Isaias moves closer to Florida

7 Day Forecast

Hurricane Isaias continues to move closer to Florida this evening and potentially making a brush or a landfall along the Space Coast. The storm overall does not look very impressive as it seems to be battling some shear and dry air, both of which are not good for hurricane development. As of the 2 p.m. advisory from the National Hurricane Center winds did come down to 75 mph.

Locally for us, we’ve been quiet today, but we will introduce more sporadic showers and storms back into the forecast for Sunday and the upcoming week. A frontal boundary does push through tomorrow. No impact on temperatures with those staying in the mid to low 90s. Another frontal system moves through Wednesday and this one looks to stall across the region by Thursday and Friday.

