Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- The dog days of summer are in full swing as the hot, humid forecast continues across the News 3 viewing area.

Wednesday high temperatures will reach the middle 90s with a mixture of sun and clouds by the afternoon, it will feel closer to the upper 90s to the triple digits. Slim chance for a pop-up shower/storm today but unfortunately most will stay dry.

Temperatures will likely get even hotter as we approach the weekend with highs in the upper 90s, it will feel closer to 100-105 degrees through early next week. Rainfall chances remain on the lower end this week thanks to high pressure but we may sneak in a couple of pop-up showers or storms, widespread rain not expected.