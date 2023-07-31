COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — Last day of July will feature more of the same, heat and humidity.

A few areas of patchy of this morning otherwise, sunshine, and mild temperatures. Warming up quickly during the day with highs reaching the middle to upper 90s this afternoon and early evening.

Keeping the heat and dry weather through the middle of the week, a few showers will be possible late Wednesday, a better chance will come by Thursday and Friday. We’ll also experience a brief cool down by the end of the week with high temperatures in the low 90s.