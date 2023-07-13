Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- An uptick in moisture will allow a better chance for showers and storms for this afternoon compared to the beginning of the week.

Look for another mild and muggy morning commute with temperatures warming up quickly, sun will start the day, clouds will begin to build by midday. A few isolated showers and storms this afternoon and evening but should dissipated by sunset or just after.

We’ll keep showers and storms in the forecast for Friday through the weekend, highs will remain in the low to middle 90s with heat index values in the triple digits.

Temperatures will begin to rise by the middle of next week as an area of high pressure begins to move east out of the southern Plains. Expect highs in the middle 90s but feeling more like 100+