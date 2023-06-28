Columbus, Ga (WRBL)- A Heat Advisory is now in effect for all our east Alabama counties starting 10 AM Friday through late Friday evening. Expect heat index values between 105-109 degrees.

Wednesday will likely be the last “comfortable” but hot day, highs will be in the middle 90s, but the humidity levels will still be at a level that will be more manageable. By Thursday, temperatures and the humidity will increase, this will lead to oppressive heat in the afternoon and evening. Expect heat index values to rise into the triple digits on both Thursday and Friday.

We can however, hope for a little rain that will cool us off and give us a bit of a break in the heat. A chance for a few showers and thunderstorms Thursday through the weekend as we monitor a few thunderstorm complexes

These cluster of thunderstorms are called Mesoscale Convective System or MCS. These are basically a collection of thunderstorms that act as a system and travel long distances and last more than 12 hours.

The question remains IF they can hold together, if not we’ll just have passing clouds and possibly a stray shower from left over energy.

Hot and humid through early next week, we will keep a chance for a shower or storm in the forecast as well.